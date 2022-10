Savage bears his soul as he fears we are living in the most debased spiritual times of his lifetime….The White House is an old age home. The media celebrates the depravity of the Kardashian crowd. Our schools defile our youth. Our government demoralizes every sacred institution. How can we overcome the debauchery at every corner? Listen as Savage points to GOD, nature, music, the sea and sky to keep from drowning in the filth.

