Police have made one arrest after a canvasser supporting the reelection campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. was beaten down on the street in Hialeah, Florida.

Rubio tweeted Monday that the canvasser was attacked Sunday night by four people who supposedly told him Republicans were not allowed in their area.

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida,” Rubio posted. “He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery.”

According to a police report published by Local 10 News, one suspect in the attack was identified as Javier Lopez. The report said Lopez allegedly was blocking the sidewalk while the canvasser was trying to pass by. The canvasser then tried to walk toward the other side of the street to get around him when Lopez allegedly said, “You can’t pass by here, this is my neighborhood.”

