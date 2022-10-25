KANYE West is reportedly no longer a billionaire after several brands, including Adidas, dropped him following antisemitic remarks.

The rapper and fashion designer made a string of antisemitic comments and used a slogan associated with white supremacists that garnered him widespread criticism.

After Adidas cut ties with him, West’s net worth has dropped to $400million.

The rest of his wealth is derived from his music library, real estate, cash, and a 5 percent ownership position in Skims, the shapewear company founded by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, according to Forbes.

Ye has recently been dropped by Balenciaga, JPMorganChase, his talent agency CAA and the MRC studio that was creating a documentary on the rapper.

