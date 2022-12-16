Within all of us is a bit of Sam Bankman-Fried, the young, former billionaire whose stunning rise and fall from grace has dominated headlines. Savage shares how in every communist lies a wishful capitalist. Meeting with his team, he reads and reflects on his short story “The Speculator (in a Garden of Numbers).” The semi-autobiographical tale depicts a humble bookstore owner who invests his life savings into the commodities market only to find himself in over his head. Hear his thoughts on the crypto schemer and some behind the scenes banter with the Savage Team.

