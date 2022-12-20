Author Jeff Rovin returns to look back on the year that was and what is to come. The two deliver another diverse and stimulating conversation on the state of the nation. Is Trump the man for 2024? Why are antisemitic and Asian attacks not met with the same uproar as other minority groups? Why has Elon Musk become a target for the Left? How will the War in Ukraine end? Can America survive Biden’s reign of cultural terror? Have people given up? Why is the Biden Administration flooding the border and causing decay from within?

Related