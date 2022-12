Just in time for Christmas, hear more raw Savage on the latest headlines across America and the world. Savage breaks down the Zelensky visit and how Russia is joining forces with China as the war escalates. Savage reacts to the new report from Stanford University deeming words such as “American” and “brave” as harmful. Then, listen for more unfiltered analysis of the radical Left’s attack on Christianity, how the nation’s losers have vilified our nation, and the essential Glossary of Savagisms.

Related