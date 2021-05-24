The Savage Nation:
The Conservative media world is abuzz with the Biden administration’s latest communist power play.
On May 20 Conservative Talk icon Michael Savage received mail from The Presidio Trust in San Francisco demanding his resignation from the Board of Trustees of the Trust. “On behalf of the Biden Administration”, the letter read.
Savage recently fought hard to get some important MILITARY exhibits installed in this beautiful park, and that apparently ruffled the feathers of the entrenched liberal socialites who see the Presidio as their personal sandbox.
According to Savage, they want to turn the park into a “Woodstock of the West” featuring the evils of the U.S. military instead of its many achievements, and the contributions of those who gave their lives for their country, now buried in the park’s National Cemetery.
Savage has vowed that he will NOT resign, that he will fight it in the courts, and that court precedent is on his side from a case decided by the Supreme Court in the 1930s. Read all about it in the articles below!
Here are the biggest media reports on this important story:
WATCH – LATEST! WHY BIDEN TARGETED SAVAGE
American Thinker – Biden admin demands resignation, threatens to fire Michael Savage from board of Presidio Trust
WE ARE THE EGRET! – Savage Dedicates a Newly Restored Wetland under the Auspices of the Presidio Trust
WATCH – SAVAGE: ‘BIDEN CAN’T FIRE ME’
PJ MEDIA – An Upside-Down World of Savage Heroes and Clergy Villains: Rabbi Michael Barclay
NewsMax – BIDEN PURGES SAVAGE!
The Jewish Voice – Michael Savage Rejects Biden ‘Purge’ From Presidio Trust