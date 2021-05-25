Savage at NewsMax:

It has been said that truth is stranger than fiction. I love movies. I watch tons of movies. It helps me escape from the reality of my life and the world we are going through.

Last week, I began a podcast about Mao Tse Tung, the mass murderer from China who killed 30 million of his own fellow Chinese. He was a communist, as you well know, who built his whole life around Marxism and Leninism. He said so, himself, and that’s what he was.

He purged everyone in China who opposed him, killed all of his enemies as did Stalin and as did Hitler. And so, as I was putting together a discussion of Mao Tse Tung, which you will hear on today’s podcast with quotations from his “Little Red Book”, a very Maoist thing happened to me!

I woke up in the middle of the week to a letter telling me that I had been fired by Joe Biden, not him directly but by one of his minions. I was thrown off the Board of the Presidio Trust, which I had been put on by Donald Trump.

You may say “This is typical for political appointments. Don’t make it about you. It’s not that important.” Well, first of all, it is incorrect to say that a President has absolute power to dismiss anyone. He can do it in certain cases, but not in all cases.

And as you will find out on the podcast, there is precedent on my side, in cases that have gone all the way to the Supreme court. Here is one. It’s called Humphrey’s Executive versus the United States, from May 27th, 1935. The decision stated “The president may not remove any appointee to an independent regulatory agency, except for reasons that Congress has provided by law.”

There were no reasons to dismiss me. There were three Trump appointees on the Presidio Trust and only one of them was singled out to be purged. That’s me, and there is a reason for it. They wanted me gone because I offered to bring 2.5 million dollars in funding for military heritage exhibits at the Presidio Officers’ Club.

The current administration running that beautiful 1200 acres wants the military heritage erased at the Presidio. There’s more to the story but this is the summation of it. I wanted to support the installation of military exhibits, which of course you would expect on an ex-military base that is preserved for the public trust.

I want to emphasize how important this position is to the citizens, not only of San Francisco, but of America. I was chosen by Donald Trump because I have spent over 40 years working on conservation and environmental issues.

The Presidio lands are a public trust that must be cared for by ardent conservationists and preservationists, not by political hacks of the type that will be installed by this administration. It’s that simple.

I do not want to see housing projects, homeless encampments, and more of the ‘hippie west’ installed at the Presidio. I want to see exhibits that show the great history of the Presidio.

I had secured 2.5 million dollars in funding. It was probably a hundred percent secured. This is a Trust that has been saying it’s broke, it has no money. Its hotels were closed during the pandemic, golf course closed, restaurants closed during the pandemic. “We don’t know where the money’s going to come from”, they say.

So now you have a board member who says to the management, “I believe I have found funding of 2.5 million dollars for the military heritage exhibits. Can you please send me the approximate costs to install exhibits and the cost of curators?”

Well the current management refused to answer my emails! And even worse … and this will show you how Maoist these people really are … oh, they smile and they make believe they’re nice, and they’re so polite, and they wear such clean clothing, they never say a loud word, and they don’t type in caps …

But they would not answer my emails about how much it would cost to install these exhibits, because they did not want to put it in writing! And do you know what they did next?

They expunged the minutes of the meeting, where I was asking for those costs. That’s right. Does that sound Stalinist or Maoist to you?

It CAN happen here, and maybe it IS happening here.



