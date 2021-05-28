Jokes from the old days in the Catskills resorts. People could laugh at themselves back then; now everyone has lost their sense of humor. ‘Moving to Mexiso’ a bit of dark humor. News of the day: Bernie Sanders the commie has high class travel requirements, assorted nuts and cotton comforters. Biden making a bigger mess of things with every passing day. Archival audio from August 2019 – media outrage over Tlaib banned in Israel, but silence about Savage banned in Britain. What does conservatism mean any more? Predictions of how life would change if he Dems won. Well they did; was Savage right?