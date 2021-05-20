The Biden administration requested Michael Savage’s resignation from the board of the Presidio Trust in a letter to him Thursday morning, a move he is calling a “purge” of God and the military at the national park at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

While there are three Trump appointees on the board, Savage says he is being singled out for his seeking to keep a salute to God and the military at the former military post.

“God & the Soldier at the Presidio was my most recent suggested exhibit and may have triggered the purge,” Savage, whose legal name is Michael Weiner, told Newsmax via phone after receiving the letter from White House Office of Presidential Personnel Director Catherine Russell.

“I will not be forced to resign!” he vowed defiantly, adding he wanted to “emphasize how important this position is to me personally.”

“I have spent over 40 years working on environmental issues. The Presidio lands are a public trust that must be cared for by ardent conservationists and preservationists – not by political hacks of the type Biden will install.”

The Russell letter noted his lack of resignation will lead to his termination from the position highly sought among San Francisco socialites later Thursday.

