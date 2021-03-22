A look at faith; religion is different than faith; glimpses of God in things we see and do; America is changing, will religion change too?; Christianity is dying while Islam is growing; Discussion on the crucifixion, Christ, and salvation if you are not Christian; my travels to the South Pacific islands collecting medicinal plants had a deeper meaning, discussed spirituality with the indigenous peoples of these islands; all good religions teach ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you’; Jewish religion the hardest to follow because complicated; a deeper look at the 10 commandments; the meaning of the Garden of Eden; much great art and literature is based on the scriptures; the land of Nod; religion and Faith connect you to the power of the universe.

