NewsMax:

By Michael Savage Monday, 15 March 2021 05:25 PM

The following column originally aired on “The Michael Savage Show” podcast, available for download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever podcasts are heard.

As you would expect under this radical left-wing president, things are getting so bad and they’re only going to get much worse before the people finally rise up and wise up to what he’s doing to this country. It’s not so much “Sleepy Joe” or, as I call him, “The Hologram in the Basement,” it’s who is around him.

They’re the worst people in the history of America.

Now, let me begin with something that hits very close to people with children in school, especially people who are of the Caucasian race — who are being picked on, who are being shamed, who are being basically driven to suicide. Children will commit suicide unless these people are stopped.

[One headline reads] “Mother Sues School After Her Biracial Son Refused To Confess His White Dominance” to psychopaths who have taken over the school systems, targeting white children and they’re destroying their minds and their self-respect.

If it was my kid, I’d do whatever is necessary, but I would not let my child be subjected to this trash, rubbish, racist garbage called “Critical Race Theory.”

There is no such thing as “Critical Race Theory.” It was created by a psychopath who hates white people. This poor child is paying the price for refusing to confess his white dominance as a result of the failing grade.

Her son may not get the chance to graduate. The school is called Democracy Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they forced Gabriel Clark’s son, William, to take a mandatory course entitled “Sociology of Change.” The boy, William, refused to label himself as privileged because he has mixed race.

According to the article in The Post Millennial, it states this, “In the class, William, along with all the students, was asked to publicly reveal his race, gender, religious and sexual identities.”

This is child abuse.

And then, they wanted him to attach derogatory labels to those identities. Students would then be asked to, “undo and unlearn their beliefs, attitudes and behaviors that stem from oppression.”

The profile goes on to say, “William is the only student in the classroom that appears to be white. He has light skin and green eyes. He is, in fact, mixed race. His mother, Gabriel, filed a lawsuit against the so-called high school after they allegedly threatened to keep his son from graduating.”

According to lawsuit, the parents are seeking monetary damages, including compensatory and punitive damages for the harm done to William Clark’s future academic and professional prospects and for the defendants’ deliberate and protracted harassment, emotional abuse, and violation of plaintiff’s constitutional rights.

I suggest if you and your children are being subjected to this kind of child abuse and racism, you get a copy of that lawsuit and you sue your school.

This has to stop.

This is all going on because Biden has become the Bully-in-Chief and they feel they can get away with any kind of racism against whites.

So, you could laugh at this and say, “It doesn’t really affect [me] because it’s just somebody else’s child.”

You can put your head in the sand if you want, but I’m warning you, I see the truth and I don’t wait.

