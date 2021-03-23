Listener ‘AZIncognito’ comments on ‘Opening Monologue: The Power of Faith, Pulling Energy From the Universee (NewsMax)
Dr. Savage was a mentor for me through my younger years; my conservative views are based on the many lessons that I learned by listening to him. Then … I lost touch with Dr. Savage, also for many years, but continued to evolve as a conservative thinker and realist. Just recently, I re-discovered Michael Savage and have been listening to his podcasts for a number of weeks now. Michael Savage is as strong (and as brilliant and articulate) today as he was when I first discovered him ~30 years ago. Dr. Savage was always the first to warn us, including about the enemy within. All the rest try to imitate him but they aren’t brilliant like he is. Keep up the great work, Dr. Savage.