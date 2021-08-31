The Enemy Within now has a face: The demented vacant face of Joe Biden, a hologram chosen and controlled by shadowy figures whose identity we can only guess. Savage outlines the details and the implications of Biden’s many failures, most recent being the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. He reads from his New York Times best seller “THE ENEMY WITHIN” which is still relevant today so many years later. If anything, the situation is worse than it was when the book was first written. The podcast also includes a fiery segment from Savage’s appearance with Jennifer Pellegrino on Newsmax TV, and a long thoughtful interview with Josh Caplan of Breitbart.

