Afghanistan is a situation that’s getting more horrific by the day. Yesterday 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civliians killed in suicide bomb at Kabul airport. In past weeks we’ve seen young Afghani men, one a 19-year-old soccer player, fall to their deaths after clinging to a USAF transport plane. We’ve seen babies being handed over walls to American soldiers for rescue, by their sobbing mothers. We’ve seen reports of young women being gang raped under the return of the 8th century Sharia law. How much is enough of Joe the hologram? A week ago Biden stood before the world and proclaimed that ‘any attack on our service members or operations’ will be met with ‘swift and forceful response”. Last night he went on TV late to make excuses and say there’s nothing we can do and “I was instructed to call on these people”General H.R. McMaster, who served as Trump’s National Security Advisor, says “This is only the beginning. Things will get much worse … What we now have is a new epicenter of jihadist terrorism that is going to be a grave threat to the world.” Occasional-Corex is demanding we take in up to 100k Afghan refugees even though Afghans in Europe have the highest crime rate of all “refugees”? And their crimes focus mainly on rape. Also in today’s podcast, A blast from 2019 when Savage spoke eloquently about the futility of sending young Americans to die in this hopeless war. Trump was trying to make a careful staged exit but he was thwarted by rich Senators who have no children in Afghanistan. ALSO IN THIS LOVELY ENCORE PIECE: Fun segments about Savage’s dog Teddy, a stolen car, and his deep gratitude for my listeners.

