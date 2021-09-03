Savage the scholar of history and philosophy begins with a question: “Is it true that Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires?” Biden seems to be trying his best to make it so. Savage then takes us through several important treatises on culture, politics, and civilization. First Oswald Spengler’s “Decline of the West” written in 1918 but oh so prescient now. An 1100-page book that Savage has been devouring for several weeks and now bristling with yellow sticky-notes. Spengler’s brush is expansive, dealing with the advance and retreat of civilizations, the movements of people from rural to urban settings, and the parallels between the Middle East, Europe, and China over centuries of time. Savage reads several insightful sections on the Jewish people and how their culture reflected the advance of civilization that occurred around the world at different times in history. Some say Spengler was antisemitic, but his own words say otherwise. Savage also reads and discusses Oliver Goldsmith’s “The Deserted Village” which is a bittersweet observation of cultural change similar to what our own heartland is experiencing now. It all ties in with Biden’s wrecking ball presidency and the debacle in Afghanistan. This is a very DEEP PODCAST. Put on your thinking caps!

