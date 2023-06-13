Savage returns to his 1977 booklet The Death of the White Male that outlines the case against affirmative action. Hear the contents of this rare publication including: A personal letter chastising the UC Berkeley hiring standards from a classical liberal British friend who fought the Nazis; A letter to the editor of The New York Times; Savage’s warning that “without quality, there is no equality.” Hear why this discriminatory assault on our greatest minds and talents will be the ruin of us all. Then, enjoy Savage’s boyhood story about catching a Yankees baseball and more finds from his archives.

