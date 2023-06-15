This week the nation was rocked to its core as former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Department of Justice over potential mishandling of classified documents. Another historic moment in his unprecedented political career. Savage returns to some of his first discussions with Trump. Savage and Trump discuss a number of issues including: What he would do if he were President; how he believed the country should be run like a business; the out of control taxes causing people to flee; the decline of manufacturing and national pride; the human cost of endless wars in the Middle East; how are leaders are selling us out to corporations and foreign actors like China and Saudi Arabia. In these early conversations hear the seeds of Trump’s political ideology. Shaped in part by Savage’s radio show, these principles would strike a chord with the people and catapult him to the White House.

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow