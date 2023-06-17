Jack Posobiec, Senior Editor of Human Events and veteran intelligence officer of the United States Navy, joins Savage for a must-listen discussion on the Trump indictment and the future of the conservative movement. Savage and Posobiec cover a lot of ground including: Will the federal indictment bring down Trump? Who is Norm Eisen and how might he impact the Trump case? Could Trump use the selective prosecution defense? How the Trump indictment distracts from the failures of the Biden Administration and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Could Ukraine mark the end of tank warfare? How Trump has been a revelator for the political class. Why Trump must stop the attacks on Desantis. Then, Jack shares how Savage served as an inspiration for him and more…

