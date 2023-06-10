In light of the latest Trump indictment, what can we do to survive another 18 months of this vicious Biden gang? Savage delivers a rousing monologue asking how we find hope while the corrupt prevail. He warns that we’ve become like: The Mexicans Under The Cartels…The Chinese Under Mao Tse-Tung… The Russians Under Stalin… And now… The Americans Under Biden.

