We’re in the first stages of a civil war; our top military advisors have been pushed away by Biden; our foreign policy will lead to more wars; Biden allowing Covid infected illegals into the country with help from leftist groups; what the CIA has to say about insurgency movements; Stalin started with hate and led to atrocities, then totalitarianism; Lincoln was authoritarian during the American Civil War; the economic conditions are setting us up for civil war; war on our Borders, Language, Culture; war against the middle class.

RECENT PODCASTS

MORE PODCASTS … INCLUDING 2020