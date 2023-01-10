What does it mean to be a “Compassionate Conservative”? How does the Right pick up the pieces and reemerge in a post-MAGA era? For decades Savage has promoted the idea of the Compassionate Conservative; popularizing the phrase in the early 1990s. Savage proposes a new era in the conservative movement to unite the Right and include more freedom loving Americans in order to save our nation. How do we appeal to more people; first generation Americans, urban Americans, classic liberals, and more groups that were traditionally associated with the Left?

