There are no coincidences in Washington. Savage speaks with journalist Ben Weingarten on the questions surrounding the documents discovered at President Biden’s private office at the Biden Center. Weingarten is the Deputy Editor at RealClearInvestigations and a columnist at Newsweek. Could this be a diversionary tactic? What is the Biden connection to Penn? What should we know about Secretary of State Anthony Blinken? Why did Biden, then Vice President, hold on to these intelligence materials? Could this be an act of the intelligence community to take down Biden?

Related