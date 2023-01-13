BIDEN PAPERS PLANTED? with Ben Weingarten

There are no coincidences in Washington. Savage speaks with journalist Ben Weingarten on the questions surrounding the documents discovered at President Biden’s private office at the Biden Center. Weingarten is the Deputy Editor at RealClearInvestigations and a columnist at Newsweek. Could this be a diversionary tactic? What is the Biden connection to Penn? What should we know about Secretary of State Anthony Blinken? Why did Biden, then Vice President, hold on to these intelligence materials? Could this be an act of the intelligence community to take down Biden? 

Should we be “compassionate” or “militant” conservatives?

Speaker of the House of Ill Repute with Jeff Rovin

THE ONLY BLACK MAN at an all WHITE FUNERAL & other memories

The Winter of Our Discontent (episode #506)

THE EDGE OF WORLD WAR 3? with Col Douglas Macgregor

THE IMPORTANCE OF FATHERHOOD (episode #501)

Bonus Podcast: Savage Slams Larry David and Alec Baldwin

THE PLASTIC CONSERVATIVE (episode #498)

SAVAGE’S THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

 COOKING THE PERFECT  TURKEY

The Assassination of America; Post-Election Blues

A BLACK EYE, NOT A RED WAVE-THE MORNING AFTER PILL

Join now!

You may like these posts