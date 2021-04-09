RARE EARLY WORK BY MICHAEL SAVAGE, LONG OUT-OF-PRINT, SELLING FOR UP TO $1000 ON AMAZON!

TO SHOW HIS APPRECIATION, SAVAGE IS DOING A REPRINT THAT WILL BE AVAILABLE AT A REASONABLE PRICE AS KINDLE OR OPTIONALLY A KINDLE PRINT VERSION.

Secrets of Fijian Medicine; Rare Michael Savage book sells for $900 a copy, reprint being prepared, available to you soon; get more information at officialsavagebookstore@gmail.com; the art and science of collecting folk remedies; conversation with a young Fijian on traditions and morals; mystery heart drug described; travels in the South Pacific; writings on herbs, food, calmness and health; how a healer was given the gift of herbalism; essay on conservation of life; reflecting on travels in the NY Museum of Natural History; a healer loses her powers

RECENT PODCASTS

MORE PODCASTS … INCLUDING 2020