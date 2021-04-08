HOAXES, TURNCOATS, & CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Thursday February 25, 2021
The Jesse Smollett phenomenon continues with fake racism, then there’s Mitch McConnell turning on Trump, and Biden bombing Syria a scant 33 days into his Presidency. HORRIBLE NEWS OF THE DAY! Plus, remembering Richard Kunin, M.D. – Pioneer in Hypnotherapy, Mineral Therapy, Treating Autism, Inflammation, and Psychiatric Disorders with Nutrition.
