Thursday March 11, 2021

The Terror of Cancel Culture and how it’s coming for you; ‘Cancel culture’ is a descendant of the Maoist murderers in China, the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, the Young Pioneers in Russia. All descending from the French Revolution; Interview with 2 war heroes who put their lives on the line fighting Communism, one a combat infantryman the other a fighter pilot. Their stories about how cancel culture will lead to our death as a nation; Companies and People destroyed by left wing culture criminals; Aldous Huxley interview about the coming drug and tech dictatorships; Caustic news and caustic coffee.



