Savage reprises some of his best Thanksgiving specials of the past on this special holiday podcast! From a 2006 show, Savage shares his Thanksgiving plans and a 2007 special report from Graham Handcock. He imparts his intimate perspective on the holiday from 2010. From 2012, hear how to diffuse any family drama at the dinner table and a caller asks advice about his Obama supporting cop brother. In another 2012 broadcast, Savage laments the lost art of conversation and the declining work ethic in America. Next up is a 2015 show; Savage opines on catching a cold in a poorly heated restaurant. From a 2017 Periscope video, hear a timely message on the importance of Thanksgiving and a warning about the Left. Dealing with holiday depression and the art of napping from a 2018 piece. Then, hear Savage’s Thanksgiving sermon, his new tradition, and the myths around Thanksgiving from 2019.

