From the Victrola record player to the modern iPhone, Savage shares his love for music and the evolution of his musical taste with Frank Malerba, founding editor of Cryptic Rock magazine. Hear about his early days, tuning in his favorites on the radio and his immigrant father’s distaste for “junkie music.” What music first resonated with the young kid in 1940s New York? How did a Marty Robbins song teach Savage about becoming an American? When did he start listening to jazz and Afro-Cuban? How did Savage’s son turn him on to heavy metal? What impact did the music of the islands leave with him? Hear Savage on musical greats including Gene Autry, Herbie Hancock, Cannonball Adderley, Johnny Pacheco, Thelonius Monk, Fats Domino, Bobby Darin, Sinatra, Frankie Lyman, Rammstein, Jimi Hendrix, Metallica, IZ, and more. When did Savage first see television? What film first struck a chord with him as a child? How did classic performances from Marlon Brando and James Dean influence him as a teenager? Did a Savage story make it on The Sopranos? Does Savage have aspirations for filmmaking? What was it like at The Apollo in the 1950s? Savage and Malerba discuss the changes in art during his lifetime: Has art been cheapened by our binge watching culture? Has art lost its role as being revolutionary?

