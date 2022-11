Whether it’s your first or hundredth time making a Thanksgiving turkey, you’ll still want to hear Savage’s method on cooking with finesse. From the days of his youth, he reminisces on holidays in Mama Savage’s humble apartment. Complete with all the humor and insight you’ve come to love, Savage shares why we should be thankful for all we have; examining how our not-so distant ancestors struggled for us to live in the land of the free on this 2009 broadcast.

