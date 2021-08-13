Invaded from without, conquered from within. The statement by Emma Lazarus (Statue of Liberty) was written before there was a welfare state. Tired poor huddled masses were coming here to work! They didn’t expect to push the native-born out of the way. There’s a migrant crisis all over the world, and Savage examines it in light of history. Every civilization has been threatened by invasions, and some have been conquered. Every country was born in conflict and strife. The “indigenous” Americans were not the first on this continent. They stole it from even older peoples. And look at big bad “colonial” Britain. She herself has been invaded many times: Vikings, Romans, Normans from France. The difference with the invasion from our Southern border today is that the U.S. is not fighting back, we’re just letting it happen. Or in the case of Pelosi and Schumer, encouraging it to happen! Savage takes the audience into his home for a chat about God and his vision of scenes from an extinct world.

