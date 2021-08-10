This blockbuster podcast covers what you need to know to prevent and treat COVID-19 from a natural nutrient-centered perspective. Why are obese people at higher risk? Inflammation, inflammation, inflammation. Plus “Sticky blood”! Have you heard that before? Add constricted diaphragm and diabetes/heart-lung problems, all complicating conditions for COVID, and you know why certain demographics prone to obesity also have a harder time with COVID. No it’s not racism! Savage next goes into foods and nutraceuticals, how they work and how they can help you fight off COVID. Next up is garlic, the beautiful little bulb used for centuries to keep people healthy. The podcast ends with Savage thanking God and offering a prayer for the health of all. This is “one for the ages” you won’t want to miss. Listen carefully then share far and wide!

