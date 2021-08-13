Michael Savage at NewsMax:

Today’s topic is invasion and conquest.

Does that sound familiar? The immigration waves sweeping over America?



Well, this is nothing new.

There have been conquests all throughout history. The difference is today we are permitting it to happen without fighting back.

In the past, people resisted conquest. Now our corrupt sellout leaders are actually inviting the invasion and conquest of America.



You can read about invasion going back to primitive times. Usually it was a military offensive with combatants aggressively entering territory owned by another entity. Today we lie down for it.

They don’t need to be vaccinated. You can bring them in with a disease and we’re supposed to look the other way and say ‘thank you very much, Joe lying Biden.’



And what are the Republicans doing? They’re behind it as well.

They want the cheap labor.

So, we’re being invaded.

We’re being conquered.

We’re being converted to losing our borders, language and culture.

And sure, it is not the first time in history. I could talk about Britain, considered the racist colonialist Britain.

But do you know that Britain itself was invaded many times? Oh, it fought back.

The Brits fought against the Vikings, the Romans, the Normans, and every invader left traces: the Romans left baths and roads; the Normans left the French language in Britain.

And look at Sicily, conquered numerous times, which is why Sicily is such a polyglot nation. But they fought back.



Now, many of you are confused by this situation because in your heart, you’re a good person.

You think that we’re a nation of immigrants.

If you look at the statement on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these the homeless tempest lost tempest tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”



Those are beautiful words on the Statue of Liberty.

We’ve always accepted the poor. The masses, the wretched refuse. But there’s a little problem with the statement on the Statue of Liberty.

The poem by Emma Lazarus, forever emblazoned on the statue, was written before there was a welfare state.



So the tired and the poor and the huddled masses who came here at that time came here to work in factories and mines and steel mills.

Many of them lived 16 people to a room in immigrant communities. There was nothing waiting for them.



Now, although the words were noble, largely it was propaganda.

The European immigrants were brought over to work for the owners of factories, the owners of mines, production lines and steel mills.

And they were glad to get here.

Did they love the hard work? Did they love breaking their backs?

No, they didn’t. They hated it. They didn’t love the work, but they knew it put meat on the table.



And they did it with the thought that their child or children would do better than they did.

That was the American way.

The immigrants came here hoping that their children and their children’s children would do better than they did.



They did not expect to be pushed to the front of the line and to push the native born out of the way.

Nobody was waiting for them from Harvard or NYU or Berkeley or Columbia, no lawyer from the ACLU with a gold plated immigration program.

We all love a merit based immigration system, which Donald Trump called for, except for the corrupt politicians who live off the immigrants’ votes and their labor in one way or another.

Make no mistake, the corrupt politicians are really plantation owners and are now lords and masters over the new plantation called the sanctuary cities of America.

More Savage at NewsMax