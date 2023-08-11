GOODBYE TO DOUG (AFTER 20 YEARS)

Take a trip down Savage Nation past with Savage and his longtime producer Doug Linn. Linn has been a producer for more than two decades; serving as a loyal employee and constant confidant. Hear incredible behind the scenes stories and radio moments any Savage fan is sure to remember!

Special memories including:

How Doug started working on The Savage Nation

What are the most memorable shows?

Obama’s election boat cruise

The work and preparation behind each show

Savage’s fight to become syndicated

How The Savage Nation blew up and took over the airwaves

Doug’s mother’s journey to escape North Korea as the Korean War broke out

Memorable callers, famous guest and listeners

How Savage stopped the Dubai Ports World deal

