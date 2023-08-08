EX-CIA LARRY JOHNSON: WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING IN UKRAINE – #611

Former CIA agent Larry Johnson shares with Savage the many war time propaganda lies coming out of Ukraine and the United States. Hear Johnson’s expert analysis: Why sanctions do not work; the decimation of Ukraine’s army; the CATASTROPHIC loss of life; why US air power cannot be sustained in the global battlefield; Is US weaponry outdated? What we learned in The Pentagon Leaks. Russia’s submarine and air defense capabilities; Are American personnel in Ukraine? Why the US intelligence miscalculated the Russians; the lack of oversight as weapons are funneled to Mexican drug cartels; Will Zelensky be blamed for the war and result in a rise in anti-Semitism? The Russian psyche and lasting fear of Nazism. Hear this and more in an essential breakdown of the war in Ukraine.

