Fluoride: The Great Failed Experiment – #610

Savage speaks with Dr. Griffin Cole, DDS to reveal the truth about fluoride. Hear shocking details about fluoride including: the history of public water fluoridation; why was the water fluoridated? why spring water is the best; why is fluoride problematic for the body; why the EPA will not allow fluoride to be left in landfills nor released in the air; fluoride is not needed by the body; element is byproduct of manufacturing steel; how it affects thyroid, kidneys, and IQ; why babies are the most vulnerable population; which places do not fluoridate water; exposing the fluoride industrial complex; current movement to stop fluoridation; its links to cancer? What about chlorine in water? What can people do to educate themselves about water fluoridation in their homes?

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow