THE GATEWAY PUNDIT VISITS THE SAVAGE NATION: CONVERSATION WITH JIM HOFT – #609

Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit, is back to talk with Savage about what to expect next. President Briden has escalated threats to Elon Musk and Israel’s Netanyahu. How Ukraine plays a part in the Biden scheme? Are Trump’s attacks on Desantis helping or hurting his campaign? How the global elites are ushering the decline of Western civilization. Then, how Hoft and The Gateway Pundit are battling the Biden Administration on free speech rights for ALL Americans.

