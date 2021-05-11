Biden pushing war with Russia. Remember that Russia helped defeat the Nazi’s. Biden’s wrecking crew is making Russia the enemy. What Donald Trump built in four years, Biden will destroy in four months. Yellen does not anticipate inflation. Pastor arrested for opening church while Mosques are open. Headlines. Interview with Francis Menton: How economically the US is headed down the same path as Venezuela. Who may be in power behind Biden. Partial listing of federal services, still not reducing poverty. Biden is a wrecking ball. Possible war buildup. Living in Manhattan under Deblasio.