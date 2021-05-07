Dr. Michael Savage at NewsMax:

The following column is adapted from “The Michael Savage Show” podcast, available for download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever podcasts are heard.

Today, we’re talking about so-called “white privilege.” The first thing I did today was read the news and I realized it’s like Pravda, you have to deconstruct it as you read it. Here’s one that relates to our topic:

“Proud Boys reap funds from Asian-Americans.”

They’re trying to associate the attacks on Asian Americans to the Proud Boys. When everyone knows that most of the attacks are occurring from African-Americans, not from right wingers. But this is so sick that it’s worth reading.

“Extremist group profits from fears of people who fled leftist regimes.”

What do you mean fears? No! They don’t have fears. They have that real founded knowledge of what leftist regimes do.

Why would people from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and members of the Chinese American community donate to an organization with ties to white supremacists, whose members flash white power signals and post racist memes on social media?

Well, the answer is because they fled communist China and they know what leftism leads to. They know America is under attack from communism.

And now the myth of white privilege. It’s in the news everywhere you turn.

“Coca-Cola pauses aggressive diversity plan after the chief lawyer resigns.”

So, they took in a moron who then almost destroyed the company. They fired him because there was such a blowback against them.

Employees at Coca-Cola were urged to be “less white.”

Can you imagine people coming to work and being told to be less Black, less Asian, less Hispanic, or less gay? Of course not. The company would be sued. But apparently white people are fair game to these cowardly corporations.

In the training they were told: “In the United States and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white.”

They were told to “Be less oppressive, and break with white solidarity.”

Can you imagine black people trying to be less Black, break with Black solidarity?

By the way, these policies violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says employers cannot treat people differently based on their race.

The last straw for me was when I saw these affirmative action dunces saying that Isaac Newton’s studies of gravity were an example of white privilege. Do you realize how crazy this is? There are people teaching that math is racist. That two plus two doesn’t equal four.

So, the next time you hear anyone spout this off, tell them you’re going to sue them because they’re violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

We hear that the Black Lives Matter movement is about slavery. Do you know anyone who owned slaves? I am an immigrant’s son. You want to hear about my white privilege? I don’t have any.

And how do you explain the fact that some people of color come over to this country and within one generation are doing very well indeed?

Let’s look at Robert E. Lee. He was Lincoln’s first pick to lead the Union army.

He said, “If Virginia stands by the old Union so will I, but if she secedes, then I will follow my native state with my sword, and if need be with my life.”

He did not support slavery, but he had been reared to the belief that his principal loyalty lay with Virginia.

And what about Abraham Lincoln? Many think Lincoln fought the Civil War to free the slaves, but it’s not true.

In his inaugural address on March 4th, 1861, he made it abundantly clear that he sought only to prevent the extension of slavery to the territories to the West that had yet to be granted statehood.

He said, “I have no purpose directly or indirectly to interfere with the institution of slavery in states where it exists. I believe I have no lawful right, and I have no inclination, to do so.”

So, Lincoln was really fighting the Civil War to prevent the Union from being broken up. It was about the industrial North not wanting the agricultural South to secede from the Union.

White privilege is an invention of the university communists to divide the nation by race and provoke hatred.

Hardworking parents, parents who respect the law, parents who respect God … that is the greatest inheritance.

And if you add respect for the nation, you really have a plus. Then if you’re lucky enough to have gone to a church or a synagogue where you’re taught some values, you’ll have riches greater than gold.

If you share my feelings about these things, then stand up and be counted as an American. It starts with this. It doesn’t end with this.

More Michael Savage monologues at NewsMax