Reading the news; Tony Montana quote on communism; Coca-cola pauses aggressive diversity plan. BLM, and the truth about Robert E. Lee and Abraham Lincoln; changing “Black lives matter” to “All lives matter” is not vandalism; Savage is a self-made man, no white privilege played a part in his success. Deblasio paints “Black lives matter” across from Trump Tower to spite Trump; parents who teach children respect for law is our greatest inheritance. Majority of Americans do not want reparations. Not everyone has profited from slavery. Clips of celebrities on reparations, reparations have been paid in forms of government services. Reparations should start with Arab and African slave traders. Democrats the party of pandering. Savage can empathize with past generations of black suffering. Like suffering from the Holocaust, suffering can and should make you stronger.