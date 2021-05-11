Image courtesy of Dreamstime.com/ErkanAtay

Dr. Michael Savage at NewsMax:

Today, we’re talking about Biden’s bombs. Now, what do I mean by Biden’s bombs? Is he bombing anyone? Well, he’s bombing America with his left-wing fanaticism.

What Donald Trump built in four years, Biden will destroy in four months. I’ve never seen anything like this.

One mistake after the other. Immigration policies that were somewhat controlled, caravans that were coming from Central America, now flooding America and being sent all over the country with first-class travel by Catholic charities and other gangster groups.

Biden is now welcoming asylum seekers like they’re the promised citizens that America never had before. All of them Einstein’s, waiting to be discovered.

Where are they coming from? And why are they being brought into America and sent into towns that don’t want them? Why has he melted down our border?

For the votes, no other reason.

Biden’s bomb number two: He canceled the Keystone pipeline, killing thousands of high paying union jobs. That’s even though the Keystone XL pipeline was known by the Obama administration to have almost no environmental impact.

Biden has stopped new drilling leases on federal lands, which will kill income for New Mexico, which voted for Biden. This attack on energy has eventually caused a rise in gasoline prices, which is going to get even worse, by the way, hurting lower income Americans the most.

More of Biden’s bombs. Siding with teacher unions over the needs of families who were trying to earn a living as teachers. He refused to order teachers back to work, indifferent to the real science. What is science anymore?

After years of the liar, Fauci. Science said schools can open safely. Unions said “No, we want our teachers to collect money for not working.” Why is he doing that?

What about the Middle East bomb? Whereas Trump brought the Arabs and the Jews together, Biden has put the Abraham Accords on ice, freezing arms sales to the UAE which were included in that deal.

Biden is not speaking with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. Why are they trying to stir up hatred and war in the Middle East? Because war is the middle name of the Democrat party.

Mark my words, ladies and gentlemen of the Savage Nation. I said this to you when Biden won, that within six months there would be a war somewhere in the world to unify the American people.

Biden’s demolition crew is also stirring up a war with Russia. Both for the added billions in military contracts and to galvanize the people behind him.

Remember, war always brings people together.

This is the Democrat playbook.

Let’s talk about the economy.

They jammed through an absurd, almost $2 trillion aid package with no votes from the Republican party, destroying Biden’s campaign promise to work across the aisle, to be a unifier.

Biden pushed an almost $2 trillion new aid package but businesses can’t find employees with everyone staying at home rather than going to work because the government’s taking care of them.

And there still remains a trillion dollars that are unspent from prior packages!

Now let’s talk about God. Biden omitted the word “God” from his National Prayer Day declaration. The president boasted about America’s “remarkable religious vitality and diversity.” He had to throw the word diversity in there.

He quoted the late Congressman and civil rights leader, John Lewis, but he made no mention or reference to God or any other deity.

Donald Trump’s National Day of Prayer proclamation last year mentioned God eight times. Even Obama mentioned God twice in his last National Day of Prayer declaration in 2016. Bush mentioned God four times in his 2008 proclamation, but Biden did not mention God once.

Why? Because he is godless.

His administration is atheistic, communistic. We all know that there’s no one else to pray to except God, yet President Biden omitted the word God.

Think about that very carefully. Even if you’re an atheist, what is he saying? That HE is God.

And now let’s talk about what he’s doing in promoting the left-wing racial radicals. According to a great article by Michael Goodwin of the New York post, this man is shameful beyond belief.

For just one example, the hate crimes against Asian-Americans is an epidemic but has Biden once mentioned the demographic committing these heinous crimes against Asians? It’s African-American street thugs largely, not white nationalists.

It’s not white people who are beating up Asians by and large. Biden should say “Stop it. We’re going to throw the book at you. If you do it one more time, you’re going to get a go away for life.”

Today’s podcast goes into detail on Biden’s bombs and his “wrecking ball” on America. Pay close attention because that’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

