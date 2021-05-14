Entering the arena in a Cadillac, homeless man and reading the news, fighting in Iraq and rules of engagement, 7000 fans with American flags, either fight to win or bring troops home, Listening to a B-1 is the best sound, sick of Politicians who are scared to use the power we give them, Liberalism is a Mental Disorder, we are sitting here like Sheeple, American moms are the greatest, reading from Isaiah 13, God is a vengeful God, Police are the thin blue line, paying respect to those who have died to keep us safe, Savage Listeners are like the pebbles thrown in a calm pond, the enemy is training kids with guns while we play sports.