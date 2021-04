Another unjustified killing by a cop; Minnesota criminal riots happening under Biden too, about anarchy; woman cop mixed up gun and taser; sound of shooting; Biden’s Supreme Court packing scheme; it’s been 9 since 1869; FDR’s plan to pack the court; sound of Biden railing against packing the court in 2005 and 1987; Covid update – South African variant affects the vaccinated 8 times more; Covid spike in Michigan.

