The US Border Patrol says the number of Chinese nationals entering the US has spiked almost 1,000%. As the Biden Regime works to subvert our border and our freedoms, Savage ponders whether Americans are capable of upholding the nation. Savage outlines why we must protect our borders from disease and disorder. And why some politicians, political donors, and others are working to open the borders, enriching themselves and eroding America’s Borders, Language, and Culture.

