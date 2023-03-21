“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” Lavrentiy Beria, the ruthless secret police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent. His infamous words echo in our modern day as Savage discusses the threatened indictment of President Trump by the corrupt DA Alvin Bragg. Savage had the honor of speaking with President Trump this week at the Trump Int’l Golf Club. He reports here. Then, Savage speaks with Jim Hoft, the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit. Hoft details the shocking stories of January 6th prisoners that you won’t see on Fox News! In addition to The Gateway Pundit, Hoft operates AmericanGulag.org that provides sunshine and publicity to the scores of political prisoners wrongfully imprisoned as a result of the protest on January 6th.

