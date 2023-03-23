The words of the revolutionary and founding leader of the Soviet Union Vladimir Lenin ring truer than ever as the persecution of Donald Trump reaches new heights. Hear Savage’s sharp analysis on the looming Trump indictment, crimes Democrats have committed, and what this witch hunt means for all Americans.

Want to listen to the podcast WITHOUT the ads? Become a premium member here and enjoy ad-free listening!

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow