Nearly a decade after Savage made his terrifying warning, two in five Americans believe we are heading towards a civil war. From Orwell to Lincoln, Savage enlightens listeners with a bit of philosophy, literature, and history to warn about the power grab by the Left. Fearing that time is running out, the Biden gang is destroying every fiber of our union: our foreign policy will lead to more wars; Biden allowing Covid infected illegals into the country with help from leftist groups; what the CIA manual has to say about insurgency movements; Stalin started with hate and led to atrocities, then totalitarianism (kulaks); Americans are angrier and more divided than ever before. Hear how we must fight the political hostility from the Left and what must be done to stop the coming civil war.

