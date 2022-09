From FDR to Biden, Savage reflects on the 15 Presidents that ruled America during his lifetime; covering the good, the bad, and the ugly through the decades. While the Stalinist hacks known as presidential historians have rewritten history through their leftist lens, Savage strives to provide an objective account of the past. From the Golden Years of the Eisenhower era to the moral decay of the Biden regime, hear classic quips and a history lesson only Savage could deliver.

Related