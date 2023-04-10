What suddenly happened to the white people in America? Watching commercials today, rarely will you see a white man in a traditional fatherly role. This might seem like a trivial matter, but Savage reveals the sinister scheme behind the emasculation and the erasure of the white family. Savage delivers the facts to defend Justice Clarence Thomas, while the Biden Family gets away unscathed. He shares what Savage Premium Members had to say on the meaning of Easter. Then, hear what Passover teaches us today and his response to the shocking violence ravaging San Fran-Psycho!

