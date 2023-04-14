Written many years before the invasion of Ukraine, you will be shocked by the piercing truth outlined in the 10 Principles of War Propaganda. Savage exposes the media for pumping out nonstop propaganda on the Russia-Ukraine War. Hear how the Democrat machine is using the Ukraine War to advance their agenda. Then, hear Savage rap on the hideous news of the day.

