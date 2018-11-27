The next time you fill your glass from the kitchen tap or open a plastic bottle, think about what is in the water you are about to drink. About 74 % of tap water in the United States is fluoridated. About 10% of bottled waters contain significant amounts of fluoride. The story of how fluoride was added to our drinking water is an extraordinary tale. The plot includes some of the most spectacular events in human affairs … including the development of the atomic bomb!

THE ATOMIC AGE & HUNGER FOR FLUORIDE

In 1943 Brigadier General Leslie C. Groves (Army chief of the Manhattan Project) began receiving disturbing reports of workers and scientists being gassed and burned in atomic bomb laboratories and factories. Fluoride was essential in making the bomb. In the “gaseous diffusion” process, uranium is mixed with elemental fluorine to form a volatile gas called uranium hexafluoride, which is then enriched by diffusing that gas through a fine membrane.

Accidental fluorine-gas releases caused mental confusion, extreme fatigue, pulmonary fibrosis, and deteriorating teeth. Then, in 1944, engineers Peter Bragg and Douglas Meigs were killed almost instantly when a massive explosion occurred at a super-secret facility using hot liquid fluoride and pressurized steam to enrich uranium for the atomic bomb. Colonel Stafford L. Warren (chief of the Manhattan Project’s Medical Section) seized the organs of the dead men, stuffing the heart and lungs of Meigs and Bragg into his briefcase before returning home. Warren later explained that the organs “had become classified material.”

Fearing lawsuits, General Groves established the Manhattan Project’s Medical Section at the University of Rochester to “strengthen the government’s interests,” placing Dr. Harold C. Hodge in charge of a secret unit studying fluoride and the other chemicals used to make the atomic bomb. Hodge later became infamous as the researcher who exposed unsuspecting hospital patients to plutonium in order to study its effects.

In 1943 farmers downwind of a New Jersey DuPont plant noticed that “something is burning up the peach crops”. Dr. Hodge was dispatched to marshal the government response. General Groves assisted by calling secret meetings attended by scores of scientists and officials from the U.S. government & industry. The farmers lost their legal case, but ultimately were pacified with financial settlements.

In 1944 ALCOA learned that 120 workers at aluminum smelting plants in New York state had “bone fluorosis”. Workers’ X-rays showed evidence of fluoride-linked medical injury. A few years later, ALCOA would figure prominently in the acceptance of fluoride as a water additive.

WHOSE IDEA WAS IT TO USE FLUORIDE FOR TOOTH DECAY?

In 1901 a young dental graduate named Frederick McKay opened a dental practice in Colorado Springs, CO, and was astounded to find grotesque brown stains on the teeth of the locals. Sometimes entire teeth were splotched the color of chocolate candy. He also discovered that teeth afflicted by the brown stain were surprisingly resistant to decay.

McKay published a report that somehow reached the desk of ALCOA’s chief chemist, H. V. Churchill. Churchill’s team discovered that it was fluoride causing the discoloration of tooth enamel, and this gave him an idea. He went to a young researcher named Gerald J Cox, whose work was funded entirely by ALCOA, and suggested that a review of the literature on fluoride’s risks AND benefits would be of great interest to ALCOA. He then introduced Cox to Harold Hodge of Rochester.

In 1950 Cox & Hodge published a glowing report on fluoride’s benefits. To give you an idea of how objective they were, check out this quote from their Introduction:

“Objections to the uses of fluorides in dentistry have come mainly from the specialists in various fields who are uninformed about the proved possibilities of fluorides, those who have competing procedures have advanced their wares by attacks on fluorides, and some who have seen only the bad effects of fluorides refuse to accept the good …”

Later in 1950 based mostly on the Cox & Hodge report, the United States Public Health Service formally endorsed fluoridation of municipal water supplies, and recommended that municipalities be “strongly encouraged” to do so. Safe levels were based solely on the risk of dental fluorosis, not with respect to other dangers of fluoride, which Cox & Hodge had mostly ignored.

WHERE DOES THE FLUORIDE IN YOUR WATER COME FROM?

“Wet scrubbers” are pollution control devices used by the phosphate industry to capture fluoride gases produced in the production of commercial fertilizer. In the past, when the industry let these gases escape, vegetation became scorched, crops destroyed, and cattle crippled. Today, after being captured in the scrubbers, the fluoride acid (hydrofluorosilicic acid) is barreled up and sold, unrefined, to communities across the country. Who then add it to your water. Really.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT FLUORIDE TODAY?